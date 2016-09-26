The Wall promises to be a limiter that "makes your mixes loud without screwing up your mix"

Why does the world need another limiter? It's a question that even Boz Digital Labs is asking as it introduces The Wall. The answer, according to the developer, is that this one will "Make your mixes loud without screwing up your mix."

Of course, that's a promise that's been made before, but The Wall is also designed to keep things simple for the user. We're told that more than 30 parameters have been combined into the Flavor control - just set you level and dial in the amount of 'flavor' you want.

There are dual limiting modes, and a nicely-named Sanity Check button, which lets you compare your original sound with the compressed one without introducing a level change.

The Wall will be released soon for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats, and you can find out more on the Boz Digital Labs website. The price will be $99, though the website is currently indicating a sale price of $29.