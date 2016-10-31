The Varigate 8+ sequencer from Malekko is designed to control your entire modular system

Last month, Malekko Heavy Industry teased a video of a new sequencer, a bigger eight-channel, 16-step version of its Varigate 4 module known as the 8+.
Finally revealed in its entirety, the Varigate 8+ is a compact powerhouse of a sequencer that could well take pride of place at the centre of your modular setup.
The module features two independent CV outputs for custom scale quantisation, easy recall of 10 storage banks, 100 channel presets, random functions, mute functions and much more.
For more information and for details on how to get your hands on one, head on over to the Malekko Heavy Industry website.
Varigate 8+ features
- 8 channels of gates, each with up to 16-steps
- 2 quantized 1v/oct CV channels
- CV channels can be independent or linked to any gate channel
- Save up to 100 presets
- 10 different song banks programmable by choosing any sequence of presets
- Programmable scale per bank
- Note and Glide per step
- Forward, Reverse, Pendulum and Random directions per channel
- Probability, Repeat, Delay and Pulsewidth control per channel
- Individual clock multiplier, divider and sequence length per channel
- Random gate input for applying variation to a pattern
- All per step parameters can be randomized within a given range
- Program gate channels with both sliders and buttons
- Mute function (mute a channel or pattern)
- Freeze gate input turns random sequences into static sequences while active
- Reset input
- Clear function for clearing channels and parameters
- Tempo control knob
- Clock in and Out
- 26hp
- +12v/-12v