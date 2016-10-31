The Varigate 8+ sequencer from Malekko is designed to control your entire modular system

Last month, Malekko Heavy Industry teased a video of a new sequencer, a bigger eight-channel, 16-step version of its Varigate 4 module known as the 8+.

Finally revealed in its entirety, the Varigate 8+ is a compact powerhouse of a sequencer that could well take pride of place at the centre of your modular setup.

The module features two independent CV outputs for custom scale quantisation, easy recall of 10 storage banks, 100 channel presets, random functions, mute functions and much more.

