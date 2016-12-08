The Tracktion DAW Essentials Collection gives you 16 plugins for $99

Everyone needs a set of workhorse effect plugins, and that's what Tracktion Corporation is trying to provide with its DAW Essentials Collection. This includes 16 plugins that cover the majority of mixing bases, with an emphasis on "sound quality, ease of use and utility".

The bundle includes an EQ, compressors, reverb, delays, limiter, gate/expander, ducker, flanger, crusher, phaser, filter and chorus. Each effect comes with a control set that enables you to adjust its "most expressive" parameters.

The plugins are said to be efficient enough to run on a wide range of systems, and their cross-compatibility means that you can use them in pretty much every DAW going.

Find out more on the Tracktion website. The DAW Essentials Collection costs $99 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/Linux VST formats. There's also a free trial version.