The Onde Magnétique OM-1 Tape Synthesizer is cassette-revivalist's dream

Onde Magnétique has announced the OM-1 Tape synthesizer, which is available for pre-order now.

Taking cues from the Mellotron and Ondes Martenot, the OM-1 takes a continuous tone from a cassette and affects the pitch by changing the speed of tape playback.

The synth features eight pitch buttons and tuning controls, while the volume of each note is controlled by a pressure-sensitive pad.

There is also a three-position switch that controls the attack/release response of the audio output: Short, Medium or Long. CV/Gate inputs allow control over the cassette's pitch and volume from a linear (non-quantized) voltage sequencer.

The OM-1 retails for $285.00, and you can pre order on the Onde Magnétique website.

Package includes: