The Onde Magnétique OM-1 Tape Synthesizer is cassette-revivalist's dream

Onde Magnétique has announced the OM-1 Tape synthesizer, which is available for pre-order now.
Taking cues from the Mellotron and Ondes Martenot, the OM-1 takes a continuous tone from a cassette and affects the pitch by changing the speed of tape playback.
The synth features eight pitch buttons and tuning controls, while the volume of each note is controlled by a pressure-sensitive pad.
There is also a three-position switch that controls the attack/release response of the audio output: Short, Medium or Long. CV/Gate inputs allow control over the cassette's pitch and volume from a linear (non-quantized) voltage sequencer.
The OM-1 retails for $285.00, and you can pre order on the Onde Magnétique website.
Package includes:
- OM-1 Cassette Synthesizer
- Modified Portable Cassette Player/Recorder
- Two 3.5mm cables
- Cassette with voice/sound per side
- 3V Power Supply