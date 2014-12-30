The best new MIDI controllers of 2014
M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro
Just as entry-level MIDI controllers are getting more affordable, we're also seeing ever-more sophisticated flagship devices. 2014 brought something for everyone, with new concepts and improvements on existing ones. Here, in no particular order, are the controllers that got our boat floating, starting with M-Audio's Trigger Finger Pro.
Another re-release in the controller market was the Trigger Finger Pro from M-Audio, landing nearly a decade after its predecessor.
The TFP has certainly come of age, with a huge feature set and lots of bundled software. The inclusion of a sequencer plants this controller firmly in the performance-friendly bracket, but it would also be a welcome addition to any studio for beatmaking duties. Shipping with plenty of very usable samples and software, TFP represents a good buy.
4.5 out of 5
Akai APC40 MkII
After the success of the first APC40, it hardly came as a surprise that a new version should come along following the release of Live 9.
Akai has dispensed with the rugged housing in favour of an enclosure similar to that of Push and yet, like Push, it’s surprisingly sturdy and very well built.
Due to the decreased size you’d be forgiven for thinking that some features would have been removed, but we have counted and they are all there. In fact, the layout is more intuitive when paired with Live 9.
4 out of 5
Arturia BeatStep
Very rarely does a product come along that ticks so many boxes and at such a low price that you know you just have to own one.
The BeatStep is one such device. Steering away slightly from Arturia’s hybrid approach, the BeatStep bridges the gap between most hardware and software thanks to the inclusion of USB, MIDI and CV/Gate outputs. It’s extremely flexible, serving as a standalone controller and a step sequencer in one. All in all, we would say this is one of our bargains of the year.
4.5 out of 5
Korg Taktile/Triton Taktile
Korg hit us with a double-dose of controllers this year. First up was the Taktile, which comes in 25 and 49 key variants. Both include the mini Kaoss pad style controller, which is able to send control and note information, and an arpeggiator, but it was the 49 key version we were most impressed with. The full range of controls includes eight rotaries and faders, plus 16 pads; the 25-key model only features half the pads and none of the rotary dials.
The Taktile family grew further with the addition of the Triton edition; the chassis and controls are the same, but with the addition of a Triton sound engine offering 512 sounds. Although pretty much a preset affair, these are solid bread-and-butter tones including some good pianos and EPs, lush strings, juicy synth basses and leads, drums and more. It’s a pretty versatile little controller/synth!
4.5 out of 5
Novation Launch Control XL
After last year’s mini range, we’re glad to see another Novation Live controller of the full-sized variety. Designed to be paired up with the original Launchpad, Launch Control takes care of the mixing side of things in Live.
As you’d expect, there's no setup required in Ableton's software, but you can still make control assignments via the downloadable editor. If you own a Launchpad and are looking for more control over Live without more pads, then this is for you.
4.5 out of 5
Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S8
It’s big, and boy is it clever. In fact, Native Instruments’ new flagship DJing device might be the most impressive DJ controller we’ve ever used.
Undoubtedly, it’s at its best when you take advantage of the built-in control vinyl/CD support, but in any state it offers absolutely unrivalled access to Traktor’s performance features.
4.5 out of 5
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S Series
Despite their high prices, the S series keyboards work so well with the Komplete software that you may never want to use the mouse again.
Utilising tried and tested tech from Maschine Studio, every sound in Komplete instantly maps eight of the most important parameters to Kontrol S’s eight knobs. Screens tell you what each knob does and the current settings.
There are other features to aid performance and composition, too: basically, it doesn’t get more intuitive than this.
4.5 out of 5
