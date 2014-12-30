The best new MIDI controllers of 2014

Just as entry-level MIDI controllers are getting more affordable, we're also seeing ever-more sophisticated flagship devices. 2014 brought something for everyone, with new concepts and improvements on existing ones. Here, in no particular order, are the controllers that got our boat floating, starting with M-Audio's Trigger Finger Pro.

Another re-release in the controller market was the Trigger Finger Pro from M-Audio, landing nearly a decade after its predecessor.

The TFP has certainly come of age, with a huge feature set and lots of bundled software. The inclusion of a sequencer plants this controller firmly in the performance-friendly bracket, but it would also be a welcome addition to any studio for beatmaking duties. Shipping with plenty of very usable samples and software, TFP represents a good buy.

4.5 out of 5

Read M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro review

BUY: M-Audio Trigger Finger Pro currently available from:

UK: Andertons Music | Thomann | Gear4Music | DV247

US: Sweetwater | Full Compass

Future Music's Gear of the Year 2014 is brought to you in association with DV247