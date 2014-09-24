Korg Taktile 49

Image 1 of 2 Top Image 2 of 2 Side

PRODUCTION EXPO 2014: The Taktile is a USB/MIDI controller equipped with a semi-weighted keyboard.

Taktile is loaded with functions that make it fun to use, like a touch pad, trigger pads and an arpeggiator that includes rhythm patterns. Of course, the Taktile also delivers the functionality expected from a MIDI controller.

