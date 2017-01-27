The best new Eurorack modules of NAMM 2017

It’s late on the Tuesday just prior to the opening of the show and we get a call from Tony Rolando, or Mr Make Noise to you. Tony is obviously excited; who wouldn’t be, as a tour de force of modular mayhem is about to hit these shores, and everyone is running around like crazy to put the finishing touches to their booths.

Tony has invited us for a sneak preview of the Make Noise module that will be unveiled in just two days time. So, of course, we say yes and head on down to the show on the Wednesday, aka Media Preview day. Except we’re not allowed onto the show floor as our badges don’t equip us with the appropriate status. Despite our best efforts, we can't get passed the security guards to get an early look.

So it was Thursday before we could feast our eyes and ears on the new Morphagene, which is a ramped-up version of the existing Phonogene module. For the uninitiated, Phonogene takes its cues from the practices long held in the world of Musique Concrète.

Morphagene goes a step further than its predecessor with the addition of a microSD card slot and stereo I/O, so you can process, generate or capture sounds from inside or outside of your modular system.

It’s got an auto-levelling feature, so you can patch in either a line-level input or a hotter Euro-level one with ease. Samples are divided into Reels, Splices, and Genes. Multiple Reels can be stored on the SD card, and be up to 87 seconds in length. Each one can contain up to 99 Splices and each Splice can vary between 87 seconds in length, right down to a few micro seconds. This leaves you with Genes, which go even further into granular processing.

The unit carries the Soundhack logo and has been in development with Tom Erbe for the past year. Morphagene will be shipping soon and will cost $529. More information will be available imminently on the Make Noise website.