The 27 greatest keyboard players of all time

Keyboard players often get forgotten about. They sit at the back of the stage, skilfully going about their business while the posturing and preening plays out in front of them.

But now it’s time for the very best keyboardists in popular music history to step out from the shadows and take their turn in the MusicRadar spotlight. Some will probably do so reluctantly, while others, it has to be said, will take it in their histrionic stride.

Bear in mind that our results are based on your votes; if you don’t agree with the order of our list - or feel that there’s a great keyboard player who’s been unfairly overlooked - do let us know.

Before that, we invite you to sit down, warm up your hands and revel in some serious virtuosity.