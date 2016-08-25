The 10 best music producers of the '80s

Imagine the opening credits of the hit '80s show, Dallas and you'll get the vibe we were going for here.

After ‘shouting out’ in search of your nominations, we asked you to vote in our poll to determine just who was the best music producer of the 1980s.

You came, you pondered on our list, and you voted in your droves. So don’t just sit there: get clicking to find out who you thought really steered the sounds of the decade that launched MJ into superstardom, defined the sounds of new romanticism, and made metal heavier than a heavy thing.

With your help, we have whittled the vast list of the best music producers of the ‘80s down to just 10. Get ready...