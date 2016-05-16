The 10 best music producers of the '70s

Kicking off our countdown from 10 to number one is Arif Mardin, who with the likes of Jerry Wexler and Tom Dowd, was responsible for a string of hits released by Atlantic records.

He produced records for a huge range of artists, including Aretha Franklin, Queen, Diana Ross and the Bee Gees. It was perhaps the latter that gained him the most acclaim. It was during the recording of the Bee Gees’ 1975 album Main Course that Mardin unleashed Barry Gibb’s unmistakable falsetto on the track Nights On Broadway.

Mardin earned one of many Grammy awards for his work on 1979’s Saturday Night Fever soundtrack (for Best Album), a trick he repeated in 2003 with Come Away With Me by Norah Jones.