Production legend Daniel Lanois on 12 career-defining records

Daniel Lanois' master class in recording can be boiled down to a simple dictum consisting of just three words: No phone calls. Expanding on that thought, the redoubtable producer, engineer and musician says, “Phone calls in the studio are the enemy of making good records. If you’re taking calls and trying to line up your next project, your mind isn’t going to be on the matter at hand. If I can give one piece of advice to anybody making music in the studio, it’s get rid of the phones. That goes for everybody, but it’s especially true for the producer and engineer."

Over the past three decades, the French Canadian native has built a reputation as a renegade sonic architect, whose unyielding pursuit for "capturing magic moments" has resulted in benchmark albums for the likes of U2, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, The Neville Brothers, Neil Young and a host of others. He's also released a series of his own albums, works that have veered from rootsy, earthy poetic beauty to interstellar sound exploration.

“I wake up every day thinking that I can keep reinventing sound for myself," Lanois explains. "I think my new body of work, Flesh And Machine, speaks about that subject matter. I care about innovation and breaking new ground sonically. That’s what I do every day, man.”

But for all of his audio breakthroughs (some of them arrived at by months of virtual studio lockdown – "and no phone calls; that's a must"), Lanois insists that the human element is still the principle element driving all of his recordings. “We can never lose sight of the fact that we’re working with people," he insists. "We’re making records for people to listen to. I mean, equipment and technology exist as a necessary carrier for the sound that we replicate for people to hear, but you always have to hear the heart of the artists making the music. If you lose that, you've lost something important."

Lanois developed his aesthetic sensibilities as a teenager, recording local bands in the own studio n the basement of his mother's home in Ancaster, Ontario. From there, he began working with up-and-coming acts like Martha And The Muffins and Slightly Saucer before his work caught the ear of Brian Eno, the former synth player for Roxy Music whose recordings with Robert Fripp, David Bowie and Talking Heads proved to be transformative game-changers.

"I think even early on, I had a desire and a willingness to follow my instincts," Lanois says. "I never went to school for producing. Knowing how to listen and to understand things like chemistry and philosophy, things that are all intertwined, these aren't things that you can learn in school. And you know, being talented helps. You can't just say, 'How can I learn to be Leonardo Da Vinci?'"

Given the wide range of music that he's helped shape over the years, one might be tempted to spot a hole or two in Lanois' resume, like heavy metal. And asked why he's never worked with metal band in the past, the producer offers a straightforward response: “Nobody ever asked," he says with a good-natured laugh. "I was never asked, so I never went there. If an invitation came in, I'm sure that I would have looked at it."

On the following pages, Lanois looks back at the making of 12-career defining recordings, including his new solo album, Flesh And Machine, due out October 28. “I always want to make records that have a lot of soul and that people could keep coming back to," he says. "I’d like to think that the records could live on, be points of reference and be forever fascinating. My criteria has always been the same: to invent new sounds and make soul music. That’s pretty much it."