Summer NAMM 2011: Akai EIE Pro audio interface unveiled

SUMMER NAMM 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Akai Professional, the name synonymous with music production, announces the new EIE Pro premium digital audio interface and USB hub.

The EIE Pro is a tabletop audio/MIDI interface with USB hub in one convenient box to connect virtually any kind of music gear.

The USB audio interface on the EIE Pro is perfectly tailored for professional, project and portable studio setups. This four-in, four-out (4x4) device enables professional recording at up to 24-bit resolution and sample rates of 44.1 kHz, 48 kHz, 88.2 kHz or 96 kHz into virtually any DAW, recording or performance software on a Mac or PC.

The EIE Pro also houses three convenient USB inputs, in addition to its main USB port, enabling it to connect easily to controllers, hard drives or any other peripheral when native ports on a computer may be limited.

The compact recording audio interface contains high-quality components including nickel-plated input jacks, analog-style VU meters and a rugged aluminum casing for a powerful, professional, portable audio solution.

Each channel of the EIE Pro digital audio interface has a XLR-1/4" combo jack, gain-pots and Mic/Line/Guitar switches. The EIE Pro features four discrete-design preamplifiers with 48V phantom power for use with virtually any microphone. Individual 1/4" TRS Nickel-plated jacks found on the back of EIE Pro provide you with channel inserts for processing audio signals externally.

Inputs or outputs can be monitored visually with the high-quality, analog VU meters providing classic features with modern style. For quiet tracking and alternative playback, the EIE Pro has a 1/4" TRS headphone output. High quality analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters ensure that every detail of any session or performance gets captured and played back faithfully.

The EIE Pro USB audio interface sends and receives four audio channels on a single USB cable for simple, universal interface to a computer. The three additional USB ports allow the EIE Pro to function as a hub as well, bridging other MIDI controllers and hard-drives to the computer.

The EIE Pro features traditional MIDI In and Out jacks for playing and controlling software with keyboard and pad controllers, workstations, and other MIDI-compatible instruments.

"The EIE Pro offers truly high-performance audio recording at very high sampling rates over USB2.0," said Glen Darcey, Director of Product Management, Akai Professional.

"The fact that it also serves as a full-blown MIDI interface and USB hub are all additional benefits that nearly any musician or producer will find useful. The fact that it looks great doesn't hurt either."

The EIE Pro will be available from pro audio and musical instrument retailers in Q3 2011.

