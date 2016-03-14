Stevie Wonder to play Songs In The Key Of Life in its entirety in the UK

There's currently a trend for bands and solo artists playing albums from their back catalogue in their entirety, but when it's announced that a reformed Britpop outfit are going to be running through their long-forgotten debut LP (AKA the only one anyone can remember) then we struggle to get excited.

Stevie Wonder playing the whole of Songs In The Key Of Life, though, is a different matter. Regularly voted one of the greatest albums of all time, SITKOL (as Alan Partridge might call it) was released in 1976 as a double LP and spawned such classic Wonder songs as Sir Duke, I Wish, Pastime Paradise, Isn't She Lovely and As.

The performance will take place on 10 July in Hyde Park, and is one of several scheduled Barclaycard presents British Summer Time shows. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 18 March at 9am.

