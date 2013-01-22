Steinberg releases Cubase iC Pro DAW controller app

Steinberg has released a new version of its Cubase iOS controller app, Cubase iC Pro. This enables you to do everything from starting recording to setting up headphone mixes, navigating through projects, mixing and managing key commands.

In short, it appears that iC Pro gives you all manner of iPad-, iPhone or iPod touch-based control of the more recent versions of Cubase. Find out more below or on the Steinberg website.

iC Pro is available now on the App Store for £11.99

Cubase iC Pro press release

Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH today announced the release of their latest iOS app, Cubase iC Pro, which allows users to remote control Cubase, Steinberg's popular DAW.

"Cubase iC Pro's the perfect remote control app for recording your performance on Cubase via Wi-Fi when nobody else is around to press the record button on your computer," remarked Carlos Mendoza Rohde, product marketing manager at Steinberg. "But, really, it's so much more. With Cubase iC Pro on your iPhone, you can set up four headphone mixes, scroll through projects and control transport functions, key commands and macros in an intuitive way."

The Cubase iC Pro app features three pages for quickly accessing various controls in Cubase. The project page allows Cubase users to navigate through the project, place and move to locators and markers, tap in the tempo and engage\disengage the metronome. Also featured are transport controls and zoom capability. The second page displays a four-channel mixer in three zoom modes, with fader control, panning, mute/solo, read/write automation and record arming for basic recordings. It also interlinks to the Control Room in Cubase 7 and Cubase 6.5 for a maximum of four cue-mixes, offering individually controlled headphone monitoring. The third and final page facilitates creating and managing key commands and macros in Cubase, including already more than 100 factory presets. These assigned shortcuts help users to trigger predefined actions used regularly, which further expedite the workflow in Cubase.

Cubase iC Pro is compatible with iPhones 5, 4S and 4, iPod fifth generation, iPads 2, 3 and 4 running iOS version 6. Cubase versions supporting Cubase iC Pro are Cubase 7 and 6.5, Cubase Artist 7 and 6.5, Cubase Elements 6, Cubase LE 6 and Cubase AI 6. Installing the Steinberg SKI Remote extension is a requirement.

Availability and pricing

Cubase iC Pro is available as download through the App Store. The price is 14.99 euros including German VAT.

