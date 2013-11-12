Steinberg announces the UR44 audio interface

The UR44: available from January.

German company Steinberg has this week announced a new USB and MIDI audio interface , the UR44.

Retailing at a suggested price of €349/£295, the UR44 features six inputs and four outputs, promising latency free monitoring, studio-grade sound, "comprehensive connectivity" and even iPad connectivity.

The interface, which is out from January 2014, also comes complete with the stripped down (or 'compact' if you prefer) Cubase AI.

Here are the UR44's key features at a glance:

24-bit/192 kHz USB 2.0 audio interface

4 Class-A D-PRE mic preamps supporting +48 V phantom power

4 analog XLR/TRS combo inputs (mic/Hi-Z on input 1/2 and mic/line on input 3/4), 2 TRS line inputs4 line outputs (TRS balanced), plus 2 main outputs L/R (TRS balanced)

MIDI input and output

2 separate headphone buses with individual outputs

Latency-free DSP powered monitoring with REV-X reverb and Sweet Spot Channel Strips with any DAW by using the latest dspMixFx technology, including Basic FX Suite VST plug-ins

Rugged full-metal housing

Includes Cubase AI DAW software download version

Cross-platform compatibility for Windows, Mac OS X and iOS

iPad connectivity thanks to CC mode (with the Apple iPad Camera Connection Kit)

For more information, visit steinberg.net.