Squarepusher moves to Ed Banger for new project

Squarepusher presents Shobaleader One - Cryptic Motion

Cover Art for Cryptic Motion, the first single from Squarepusher presents Shobaleader One on Ed Banger Records.

Electronic music staple, jazz botherer and bassist extraordinaire Tom Jenkinson, aka Squarepusher, has announced details of a new project to be released on French label Ed Banger.

Jenkinson, who has been a key member of the Warp Records family for over a decade, will release a single entitled Cryptic Motion on label at the end of this month. The single, which is released under the moniker of Squarepusher presents Shobaleader One, sees Jenkinson indulging his funky side; mixing a p-funk styled bass line with some raw sounding lead synths.

Crystal Motion follows on from Squarepusher's last release, 2009's Solo Electric Bass 1, an album comprised entirely of Jenkinson performing virtuosic, uneffected bass guitar solos.

Listen to a stream of the single below, along with the b-side remix by Ed Banger regular Mr Oizo.