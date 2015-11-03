SoundForce is trying to crowdfund its SFC-Mini 'Minimoog controller'

We told you about the prototype version of SoundForce's SFC-Mini - a dedicated control surface for software Minimoog emulations such as Native Instruments' Monark and Arturia's Mini V - earlier this year, and now the company is attempting to bring it into production via a Kickstarter campaign.
This USB-powered class-compliant device comes with presets for both of the aforementioned plugins, and is also compatible with the iMini iPad app. All of the most affordable early bird €165 pledge deals have now been taken up, but a number of €179 pledge options are still available.
The SFC-Mini is offered in a choice of four colours: white, red, orange, yellow green and blue. If you're willing to pay top dollar, there's also a special edition wooden finish laser-engraved version for those who pledge €209 or more.
SoundForce SFC-Mini specs
- 22 x rotary pots
- 21 x tact switches and LEDs
- 6 x 6-positions switches
- USB-powered class-compliant device
- Dimensions: 32cm x 13cm x 4.5cm (fits in a backpack)
- Ableton, Logic, Pro Tools, Bitwig, Cubase, Reaper and much more
- Easy setup with pre-mapped preset for Mini-V/Monark
- Custom firmware for Minimonsta (as the MIDI map is fixed in the plugin)
- Also compatible with the iMini iPad app
- Can be used with any other MIDI-mappable software
- Open-source Arduino-based firmware