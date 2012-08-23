Sound Forge for Mac coming soon

Believe you eyes: it does say Mac on the box.

Sound Forge is arguably the most famous audio editing application on the market, having been a favourite among PC users for well over a decade.

Up to now, Windows has been its exclusive domain, but developer Sony Creative Software has now revealed that a Mac version of the flagship Sound Forge Pro is soon to be released.

Specs are still to be confirmed, but the teaser video above suggests that the software has been somewhat revamped for its OS X release.

Of course, you might argue that Sony should have done this years ago and that it may have left it too late to make much impression in the Mac audio editing market, but with the recent demise of Bias Peak, Sound Forge might just have an opening.

More news as we get it. Updates also appear to be being posted on www.finallyonthemac.com