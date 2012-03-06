Sontronics and Audient join forces

PRESS RELEASE: British microphone brand SONTRONICS is proud to announce a new approach to distribution in the UK by joining forces with fellow British brand Audient, renowned for its high-quality mixing consoles. From 1st March the two companies, working as Audient-Sontronics UK, will provide joint support for end users, studios and stockists, with a dedicated UK sales manager, Gareth Williams (pictured, left), and centralised warehousing at Audient's Hampshire headquarters.

Service and support will continue to be handled at Sontronics HQ in Dorset, and all press and marketing will be managed in-house by Sontronics' Marketing Director, Lisa Coley.

"This is an extremely exciting move for us," says Sontronics MD Trevor Coley. "We have experienced amazing growth worldwide over the last few years and this new partnership with Audient will help us further strengthen Sontronics in the UK.

"We have always had great support from our British users, and we are now thrilled to be in a position to provide them with a more direct and enhanced service. The fact that we now have a dedicated sales manager in Gareth also means we can keep our UK dealers up-to-date with our newest products and projects, and offer them in-depth training. We're also planning various events around the country to give musicians the chance to get hands-on with the full range of Sontronics and Audient products."

Audient's Sales & Marketing Director Luke Baldry adds: "We're really looking forward to working closely with the Sontronics team to increase the opportunity for users to experience the quality and value offered by these microphones. Many of the Audient staff already own and use Sontronics mics, so we have first-hand knowledge of how great the range is. Sontronics offers the perfect match to our own consoles and preamps, so we're looking forward to offering this combination to our customers."

Audient-Sontronics UK will be sharing a booth at the forthcoming Frankfurt Musikmesse in Hall 5.1, stand A71, where visitors can see and try all of the latest mics, preamps and consoles from both companies. We look forward to seeing you there!

