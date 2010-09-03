Sonivox unveils Vocalizer: vocal production synthesizer

PRESS RELEASE: SONiVOX, Boston MA, based award-winning music software company today offered a pre-release preview complete with MP3 and Video examples of the first instrument from their new NEMESYNTH Audio Research Group, VOCALIZER - Vocal Production Synthesizer.

VOCALIZER is a completely new concept in modern music production that couples a new technology synthesis engine with an open input based architecture. VOCALIZER is one part effect plugin and one part virtual instrument. Vocalists, non-vocalists, & producers feed VOCALIZER any audio source, and it re-pitches, effects, and re-synthesizes the original source into a whole new sound.

Primarily designed for vocal use, vocalists will enjoy the vast options afforded by VOCALIZER to add previously unattainable dimensions to their voice. Inversely, non-vocalists will enjoy the opportunity to use their voices in musical ways that they previously thought impossible.

VOCALIZER also works well with other types of inputs. Drum & percussion tracks fed through VOCALIZER result in complex synth lines that perfectly sync to the original dry drum & percussion parts. Other input sounds afford a powerful and flexible new approach to sound design. VOCALIZER users can take any sound and use it as a shaping tool to be VOCALIZED.

The VOCALIZER marks the first release from SONiVOX's NEMESYNTH Audio Research Group. Spearheaded by noted audio guru and scientist Jim Van Buskirk, pioneer inventor of the virtual instrument, modern computer driven sampling, and real-time low-latency convolution, SONiVOX's NEMESYNTH Audio Research Group's sole purpose is to discover, research, & develop revolutionary new enabling technologies for musicians everywhere.

VOCALIZER - Vocal Production Synthesizer is MAC & PC compatible and will work with most major DAW software as a VST, AU, and RTAS plugin.

VOCALIZER - Vocal Production Synthesizer is slated for a release date of October 1st 2010 with a MSRP of $149.99 and an estimated street price of $99.99

SONiVOX claims that VOCALIZER must be heard to be believed and invites all to checkout the VOCALIZER videos and mp3 examples at www.sonivoxmi.com

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Sonivox

