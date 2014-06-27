Sinevibes releases Turbulence 2.0 "special distortion" plugin

Promising to "bend and curl" your input signal in real time, Turbulence 2.0 is an updated "special distortion processor" from Sinevibes.
Available as a Mac Audio Units plugin, Turbulence comes billed as a "wave transformer", and is said to be capable of crafting new synthetic textures from even the most basic waveforms. Parameters can be 'animated' using the 32-step sequencer, with each of these steps having its own transformer model, curve and modulation envelope.
You can find out more and download a demo of Turbulence 2.0 on the Sinevibes website. It costs $29.
Sinevibes Turbulence 2.0 specs
- Four unique wave transformer models
- Input -24 dB/octave resonant low-pass filter
- Step sequencer with up to 32 steps, variable speed, timing and shuffle
- Transformer gate, type, curve, envelope modulation depth, and envelope shape individual per each sequencer step
- Eight full instance snapshots, multiple utility and randomisation functions
- Advanced transport sync algorithm with support for tempo and time signature automation