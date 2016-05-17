Sign o' the tines: free Sweetcase 'vintage' electric piano plugin

An electric piano plugin is something that every producer should have in their arsenal, regardless of what kind of music they make. And now, thanks to Noiseash, you can have one for free.

Sweetcase promises a sound that's "warm, shiny and realistic" and ready to slot straight into your mixes. Its samples were mixed and mastered using classic analogue gear. There are Bass Boost, Bell, Pan, Tremolo and Pitch controls, plus a built-in reverb.

Sweetcase is available now as a 32/64-bit VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac. To get your free download, you simply need to 'Like' or follow Noiseash on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. Find out more on the Noiseash website.