Sibelius team working on new Steinberg notation application

Big news in the world of notation software: members of the core team behind the award-winning Sibelius have joined Steinberg and are creating a new notation application for the German music software giant.

Following the sale of the M-Audio brand in 2012, Sibelius owner Avid stated that it remained committed to developing Sibelius, but it seems that many of the core development team are now at Steinberg.

Writing on Steinberg's new Keeping Score blog - which will track development of the new application - product marketing manager Daniel Spreadbury says: "The core of this team was responsible for developing six major versions of Sibelius, introducing hundreds of innovative features over the past 14 years".

Discussing the new team's aims, Spreadbury states: "Our mission is simple: to create a next-generation application that meets the needs of today's composers, arrangers, engravers, copyists, publishers, teachers and students."

We'll be awaiting further updates with interest. For now, check out that blog for more information on the project.