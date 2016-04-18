Shoom is an iOS synth that wants you to get out of your harmonic comfort zone

Shoom is a brand new iOS polysynth which offers three independent synth engines and X-Y control over a wide variety of scales, from 12-tone equal temperament to microtonal and everything in between.

Operating within a 20-20,000Hz pitch range, the app can effectively achieve every note and harmonic audible to the human ear along its control surface. However, should you not want to get all xenharmonic, then you can snap to a scale grid of your choosing.

The app supports MIDI CC control and clock sync, but MIDI note input is not yet available. It should arrive in an update very soon. The synth comes with 60+ presets to get you started.

Shoom offers Inter-App Audio and Audiobus 2 support and is available now on the Apple App Store for the introductory price of £4.49/$5.99.

Synth engine features include: