Sennheiser HD 25-II headphones

DJ EXPO 2013: Introduced in 1988, Sennheiser's HD 25 headphones have attained iconic status as the choice of DJs and music professionals the world over.

The HD 25s made their commercial debut in in 1988. They were originally developed for outside broadcasting, featuring rotatable capsules that were ideal for one-ear monitoring and offered impressive attenuation of background noise, while staying comfortable for long periods of use.

From 1989 to 2004 British Airways used the HD 25 BA for Concorde passengers. Due to their excellent performance in high-noise environments, they were perfectly suited for passenger use on planes, blocking engine and wind noise with their closed design and secure fit. Music professionals and performers travelling in style took notice. Passengers liked them so much; they occasionally took the headphones with them.

From 2000 the headphones were increasingly seen behind the DJ decks of famous clubs. DJ fans include superstars such as Bob Sinclar, Luciano, QBert and equally rising stars such as Betoko.

Sennheiser is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its HD 25 headphones with the launch of the HD 25 ALUMINIUM this year, a new version featuring a unique aluminium finish. Built to withstand even the most demanding professional use, the HD 25 ALUMINIUM delivers peerless sound quality in headphones that are durable, comfortable and now even more desirable.

