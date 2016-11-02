Scary Monsters gives you a simple way of creating seriously dark vocal sounds

Arriving just too late for Halloween, Krotos Audio's Scary Monsters is a new plugin that enables you to create sinister voice sounds with the minimum of fuss.

Based on the existing Dehumaniser II technology, this presents you with just five dynamic parameters and a sample scrubbing element. You can choose between a slider layout or X/Y pads, and there are categorised presets to get you started. Thanks to the TouchOSC compatibility, controls can also be tweaked using your iOS device.

Scary Monsters is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. It costs £149, and there's also a demo for you to try. Find out more on the Krotos Audio website.