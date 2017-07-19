SampleRadar: 1,338 free female vocal samples

If your latest track is missing a killer vocal line, we might be able to help.

These samples could be just the thing to give your tune some personality, and because each line is supplied in soft, medium and hard variations (and with two harmony parts), you've got plenty of flexibility.

What you need to know

The samples are supplied in six stylistically themed folders: just open them up and start exploring.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The female vocal samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

All night (hard)

Do you feel the same (medium)

Gotta slow down (soft)

Forget about her (hard)

Female vocal samples: click to download

Female vocal samples (426MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

