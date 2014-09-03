Roland HS-5 lets five musicians jam together

If you're a musical group that likes a good fist bump (see video above) and to practice together without disturbing those around you, Roland would like you to take a look at its new HS-5 session mixer.

This enables up to five musicians to plug in, set up their own personal mix and monitor through headphones. It calls to mind the JamHub products, which offer similar features.

There are reverb and COSM effects for guitar, bass and vocals, and you can capture a stereo recording to a USB thumb drive or hook the HS-5 up to a computer to enable multitrack recording to a DAW.

There's a built-in metronome to keep everyone in time, and the unit's settings can be saved to a USB stick for recall later on.

Check out the Roland website for more. Price and release date are still to be confirmed.