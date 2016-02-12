Rodion's favourite music software
Steinberg Cubase 6
“I’m not completely up to date with the latest version, but that’s not a problem for me. With technology, I feel it’s important to find a balance between what’s available and what works for you.”
Native Instruments Kontakt
“I studied piano and classical music for 25 years, so it’s important to have something that can accurately recreate the sounds of the orchestra, but I always layer them with real strings – I’ll hire four or five guys and get them to play along with the samples. Together, they’re a nice combination.”
Native Instruments Battery
“I have a big collection of analogue drum machines - 909, 606, Oberheim DMX - and about 90% of my drum sounds are hand-made. But all those sounds are put into Battery, and without it, I’d be lost. I love analogue machines, but I need software to make my music.”
Korg Legacy M1
“The M1 was my very first synth, and it’s one of my favourite pieces of equipment, but it’s a PCM machine, and that means there are some things I cannot do with it. Does it sound as good as the real thing? In a mix, I don’t think anyone would tell the difference.”
reFX QuadrasSID
“I’m sure this doesn’t exist anymore; they’ve discontinued it. It’s a Commodore 64 emulation from the same company that makes Nexus, and I used it so much on my first album. At the time I first got it, SID sounds weren’t so popular, but now you can find them everywhere. For me, this is still one of the best.”
Rodion's Bococa Hills is out now, the album Generator, is coming soon on Nein records.