Rodion's favourite music software

“I’m sure this doesn’t exist anymore; they’ve discontinued it. It’s a Commodore 64 emulation from the same company that makes Nexus, and I used it so much on my first album. At the time I first got it, SID sounds weren’t so popular, but now you can find them everywhere. For me, this is still one of the best.”

Rodion's Bococa Hills is out now, the album Generator, is coming soon on Nein records.