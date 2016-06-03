Rob Papen's free Prisma plugin now available

Following on from his NAMM 2016 announcement, Rob Papen's free softsynth-hosting app, Prisma, is now available to download.
Owners of his rather large selection of plugins, featuring the likes of Blue-II, Predator, Blade and Raw, can now enjoy them in this rack-style host environment.
Prisma is free for all Rob Papen plugin users and available to download from within individual online accounts. For more information and full details on how to obtain the download, go to the Rob Papen website.
Rob Papen Prisma features
- Hosts all Rob Papen instruments, including Punch
- Stack up to four instances of the same or different synths
- Define keyboard layers and splits
- Four built-in send effects and EQ on every synth slot
- Load and save Prisma presets, incorporating all hosted synths
- Trigger Punch grooves from the keyboard
- Free for owners of any Rob Papen instruments