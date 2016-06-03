Rob Papen's free Prisma plugin now available

One plugin to house them all.

Following on from his NAMM 2016 announcement, Rob Papen's free softsynth-hosting app, Prisma, is now available to download.

Owners of his rather large selection of plugins, featuring the likes of Blue-II, Predator, Blade and Raw, can now enjoy them in this rack-style host environment.

Prisma is free for all Rob Papen plugin users and available to download from within individual online accounts. For more information and full details on how to obtain the download, go to the Rob Papen website.

