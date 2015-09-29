Rob Papen promises "something special" with RP-EQ plugin

Inspired by the EQ in his RAW synth, Rob Papen has released the RP-EQ, a dedicated EQ plugin that he thinks brings "something special" to the market.

Said to be far more than a bread and butter EQ, this offers the likes of a Mid/Side equaliser mode and a Mono/Stereo split filter, while the Air section is said to work well on your master channel. On a more creative tip, there's also an X/Y pad.

Despite being highly tweakable, the RP-EQ also comes with a bundle of presets to get you started. Check out the tutorial video above to find out what makes it tick.

The RP-EQ is available now priced at $89/€79 in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the Rob Papen website.