REVIEW: Waldorf Rocket

Rocket is targeted at the nascent budget analogue monosynth market that's appeared over the past year or so, and has thus far brought us such delights as Arturia’s MiniBrute and Korg’s monotribe.

Pitched in scale between Arturia and Korg’s efforts, Rocket is a single oscillator synth in a pint-sized package with a few tricks up its sleeve, and of course that all-important analogue filter. From the complexity of the oscillator we can only assume that it's digital, because it offers an array of sound generation tricks including 8 voice unison detune, chord mode and hard sync.

Unlike its rivals Rocket doesn't have a keyboard to speak of at all, and requires MIDI input via the USB or good old-fashioned MIDI in. The USB is just for MIDI, so you’ll need to plug the synths 1/4 mono jackpot into an audio interface or mixer, though the synth does have a mini jack headphone slot too. The unit can be powered by USB from your laptop, and also comes with a power supply that’s necessary if you intend to use it via the MIDI in.

Despite its dependence on having an external MIDI input Rocket is extremely portable. Its dimensions are less than 10 by 10-inches, and it’s incredibly light weighing - only a little more than a tablet. Not quite small enough to be a pocket Rocket, but its diminutive stature means that Waldorf are surely aiming for gigging musicians as well as computer-based producers after a taste of analogue authenticity.