Remix the '80s with Absolute Radio app

If you find yourself listening back to your favourite '80s tracks and discovering that they don't sound quite as great as you remembered them, help is at hand from Absolute Radio and its new 80s Remixer app.

Put simply, this enables you to load up a selection of '80s classics and put your own spin on them. Loops can be triggered just by pressing buttons, and you can also fire off one-shot samples. You can move between different sections of the song, add effects and export finished remixes to Facebook.

Check out the video above to get a demo - Absolute Radio 80s Remixer is available now from the App Store and is free. It comes with two tracks from Go West and ABC, while others from the likes of Paul Hardcastle, Dead Or Alive, Soft Cell, Howard Jones and Nik Kershaw can be downloaded for £1.99 each.