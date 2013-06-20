Recording with the Rane SL3

DJ EXPO 2013: The SL3 gives you the freedom to take your entire digital music collection on the road with advanced Serato Scratch Live features that add extra creativity to your DJing.

This intuitive system replicates the traditional DJing experience for 'real feel' usability. The Rane SL3 USB 2.0 interface connects one, two or three standard vinyl or CD turntables to your computer using a single USB cable with audio connections to line inputs on your DJ mixer of choice.

The SL3 includes two 12˝ Serato Control records and two Control CDs, USB cable, and RCA audio cables to your mixer. An international power supply with country adaptors is included to insure optimum performance and easy transfer when unplugging USB between DJs.

A soft zippered carrying case for the SL3 is also included.