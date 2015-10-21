Record broadcast audio anywhere with iRig Mic Lav

IK Multimedia has announced the latest addition to its mobile-centric iRig range, the Mic Lav.

Aimed at videographers, journalists and podcasters alike, the iRig Mic Lav is a omnidirectional lavalier microphone designed for use with compatible audio apps on iOS and Android device. The mic features built-in monitoring and you can also chain up to two mics at a time.

Features include:

High-quality omnidirectional condenser capsule

Foam pop shield and durable mounting clip

1/8" TRRS jack

iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Android compatible

Combo 1/8" TRRS port can be used for headphone monitoring/line out to powered speaker, or for chaining up to two iRig Mic Lavs to the same device

150cm/66" cable

Compatible with any audio app that accepts audio from headset input

iRig Mic Lav is available now for €49.99, and also in a two-mic pack for €79.99, It includes iRig Recorder FREE, VocaLive FREE, EZ Voice and Mic Room FREE with two mic models.

More information can be found on the IK multimedia website.