Reaper 5 offers enhanced video support and a whole lot more

Thanks to its streamlined designed, small hard drive footprint and generous licensing options, Reaper is a DAW that's won legions of fans. Now more people couple be encouraged to give the software a look, for we've just witnessed the arrival of version 5.

You won't find too many whizz-bang new features in here; it looks like Cockos has focused on improving on what Reaper already does well. That said, it looks like big strides have been made when it comes to video support, which could help to attract a whole new audience. The FX implementation has been enhanced, too, as has the Media Explorer.

If you're more technically minded, you'll appreciate the changes made to the ReaScript development environment, while further tweaks have been made across the rest of Reaper's feature set.

You can delve into the details on the Reaper blog, but perhaps your best bet is to download the new version and enjoy a fully-functional 60-day trial. There are 32/64-bit versions for PC and Mac, and a discounted license costs $60. A commercial license is available for $225.