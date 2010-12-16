RØDE NT2-A Studio Solution Pack announced

PRESS RELEASE: The seminal RØDE NT2-A Variable-Pattern Condenser is now shipping bundled with a range of accessories, but at no increase in cost. Introducing the NT2-A Studio Solution Pack.

Following on from the release of the hugely successful NT1A Vocal Pack last year, the NT2-A is now shipping in a brand new value-added bundle, yet the RRP remains unchanged. The NT2-A Studio Solution Pack includes:

• NT2-A Variable Pattern Condenser Microphone

• SM6 shockmount with integrated Pop Shield

• Dust Pouch

• XLR Cable

• NT2-A Recording Techniques DVD with Grammy Nominated producer John Merchant

The NT2-A carries on the tradition forged by the now legendary RØDE NT2, featuring a professional large 1" capsule studio microphone incorporating three-position pick-up patterns, PAD and high pass filter switches conveniently located on the mic body. What's more, the NT2-A is 100% manufactured in Australia and comes with RØDE's standard 10 year warranty.

At the heart of the NT2-A is the Australian designed and manufactured HF1 dual diaphragm capsule. The frequency and transient response of this transducer has been voiced to complement today's modern recording techniques, and yet still evoke the silky smooth character of the legendary microphones of the 50's and 60's. These features provide the flexibility and superlative audio characteristics that make the NT2-A one of the most versatile condenser mics available.

NT2-A specs

• Large 1" (25mm) HF1 gold sputtered capsule

• On body control of polar pattern, HPF and PAD

• Three position variable polar pattern - Omni, Cardioid or Figure 8

• Three position variable High-Pass Filter - Flat, 40Hz or 80Hz

• Three position PAD - 0dB, -5dB or -10dB

• Ultra low noise, transformerless surface mount circuitry

• Wide dynamic range

• Internal capsule shock mounting

The NT2-A Studio Solution Pack is now in stock and ready to go. Check one out today!

