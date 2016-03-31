PSP Audioware invites you to get creative with its stompDelay plugin

While some plugins look strictly utilitarian, others seem to invite you to dive in and tweak with impunity. This certainly looks to be the case with PSP Audioware's PSP stompDelay, a new creative delay plugin that can produce a wide range of effects.

Expect this thing to knock out everything from classic analogue tape delays to ping-pong effects and pitch-shifted sounds. As well as the standard delay processors there's also an 'Infinity' mode that endows stompDelay with looping capabilities.

PSP stompDelay is available now from the PSP Audioware website priced at $49 (the price will rise to $69 after 3 April). It's offered in VST/AU/RTAS formats for PC and Mac and you can try a demo before you buy.