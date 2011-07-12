Propellerhead Software to make announcement today

Propellerhead announcement

Propellerhead Software likes to keep us waiting for new products, but it looks like it might be announcing something noteworthy today.

The front page of the company's website currently features a rather curious image that contains a tied-up man sitting on a see-saw crying for help with a load of dynamite underneath him. On the other end there's a bag marked 'Essentials' that's about to be eaten by a crocodile.

Can you decipher that? We were always pretty good at playing Catchphrase, but we don't know what to make of it. No matter - all will be revealed at noon today, so we'll have details for you soon…