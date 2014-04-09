Propellerhead releases Reason 7.1 and free Synchronous Rack Extension

A year after it launched Reason 7, Propellerhead has announced the arrival of Reason 7.1. Not only that, but there's also a new modulation Rack Extension, Synchronous, which Reason 7.1 users can download for free until June 30.

Reason 7.1 promises an enhanced workflow, performance improvements and new Rack Extension SDK2 technology. What this new SDK enables we're not yet quite sure, but Propellerhead says that its "interactive graphic capabilities" have been put to use in Synchronous, which delivers rhythmically-synced effects.

According to Propellerhead, it's possible to "draw complex modulation waveforms with Synchronous's drawing tools," and "assign the waveforms to the built-in effect units and enjoy an energy boost to your sound."

We're told that Synchronous can create everything from "sidechain pumping and tremolos to beat repeating and tweaked-out wobbles".

You can get a taste of what Synchronous has to offer in the video above; the Reason 7.1 update is free for all Reason 7 users. The upgrade price for other Reason users remains at $129/€129.

Find out more on the Propellerhead Software website.