Propellerhead launches new music making collaboration service

Propellerhead Software is attempting to get users of its products making music together with a new service that launches today. This enables users of the Figure and Take mobile apps to upload their work so that it can then be continued in Reason.

Also new is Discover, which offers "feeds of inspiring community-made music ready for you to use, build on, remix and sample in your own creations."

Commenting on the move, Propellerhead CEO Ernst Nathorst-Böös said: "Our mission has always been about realising musical dreams, and this is the next step. Unlike other music-making services we're not building this exclusively for producers. If you love to sing or play guitar, the Propellerhead community creates inspiring music pieces for you to record on. If producing is your passion, there are amazing pieces out there to pick up and build on, sample or remix. We're launching in beta so you can try it out today and tell us how we can make it perfect for you."

You can read more about the services on the Propellerhead blog, but the company summarises by saying that they enable you to:

Move musical ideas between mobile apps and Reason - invite Take users to sing on a Figure beat, or finish a Take song with Reason's full suite of instruments and effects

Share music publicly, unlisted to your friends, or to your social network of choice

Find inspiration in Discover - Propellerhead-curated, community made music pieces, all ready and available for use in your creations

Updated versions of Reason, Take and Figure that connect to the service are available from today.