Propellerhead CEO discusses iPad music software

Reason on the iPad? This is how we picture it...

Propellerhead Software's Reason is an app that many (not least MusicRadar) are touting as a perfect fit for Apple's iPad, and it seems that a port to the new tablet may not be beyond the realms of possibility.

Our sister magazine Computer Music was recently in touch with Propellerhead Software's CEO Ernst Nathorst-Böös, and when asked about the potential of the iPad in a music-making context, he said: "From a technical standpoint, the iPad has very similar capabilities to the iPhone.

"We have yet to see if the difference in form factor between the two is a big enough differentiator to turn the iPad into something different. I suspect it is."

While Nathorst-Böös was unwilling to be drawn on whether Propellerhead will develop iPad apps, he did say: "the iPad is at least as powerful a computer as the ones we started making software for back in the 90s. And that's pretty exciting!"

The first version of Propellerhead's Reason was released in 2000, so it seems plausible that an app containing at least some of its functionality could be built for the iPad. We certainly hope so.

You can find out more about what the iPad means for music-making in the April issue of Computer Music (issue 150) which is on sale now.