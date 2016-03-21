Producer Matthew Herbert gets to the root of music with some veggie vinyl

Matthew Herbert has created a veritable sonic feast with a new performance using edible records.

Performing at The Guy's Chapel in London last week, Matthew spun a menu of aubergine, onion, celeriac, potato, ham, cheese, tortilla and sugar that had been cut and laser-etched with field recordings. The edible records were then fed to the audience at the end of the show.

The piece was commissioned by Science Gallery London for FED UP: The Future of Food, highlighting issues surrounding processed food, nutrition and waste.

(Via TheVinyl Factory)