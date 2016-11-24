Pro producer guide, part 9: Cubase mastering toolbox

MusicRadar has, once again, teamed up with Steinberg and top Cubase expert and producer Bruce Aisher for a new series of videos where we'll be looking at creating a track from start to finish.

In this, the penultimate episode of the series, we show you how to set up your own mastering-style effects chain. Obviously a DAW is no replacement for a mastering engineer, but if you have to get that mix played out, then Cubase has the tools to make your projects as polished as possible.

For the rest of this 10-part series, in association with Steinberg, check out the hub page.