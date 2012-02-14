PreSonus Studio One v2 half price for Valentine's Day

PreSonus Studio One 2: will it be your Valentine?

With Melodyne goodness built-in, PresSonus's Studio One 2 is undeniably a serious DAW contender, and if you buy it between now and tomorrow morning (0800 GMT, February 15), you can get it for half price.

This offer applies to all upgrades to and full versions of Studio One 2, so the price you pay will depend on which version of the software (if any) you already have.

To qualify for the discount, simply use the following coupon code when you check out at the PreSonus online shop: weloveyou.

