PreSonus Eris E44 and E66 monitors promise "the widest stereo field in their class"

PreSonus has added to its range of Eris monitors by announcing the E44 and E66 models. The company says that these deliver an expanded frequency range and the widest stereo field in their class.

This is thanks to the new Midwoofer-Tweeter-Midwoofer (MTM) design, which promises a more consistent listening experience on- and off-axis.

There are dual Kevlar low/mid drivers (4.5- and 6.5-inch) operating in parallel and covering the same frequency range so that they acoustically couple. The theory is that this effectively creates a larger woofer to provide a more dynamic output than conventional two-way studio monitors.

Furthermore, the 1.25-inch, silk-dome, high-frequency driver between the two woofers is designed to minimise phase displacement, improve spatial resolution and give you a wide sweet spot.

The E44 and E66 can be positioned horizontally or vertically, while the three-position Acoustic Space switch can be engaged if you're using the monitors near a wall or in a corner. There are also High and Mid acoustic tuning controls, while inputs are on balanced XLR/1/4-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA connections.

Look out for the Eris E44 and E66 monitors in the third quarter of 2015 priced at $250 and $350 per speaker respectively. You can find out more on the PreSonus website.