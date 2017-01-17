POPOF: the 10 tracks that blew my mind

Hailing from Paris, POPOF is a DJ/producer who emerged from the rave scene and has since taken his house/techno sound around the world.

He established his Form label in 2009 and released President, his most recent EP, on the imprint late in 2016. Prior to that he gave us Love Somebody, a full-length LP, in 2015, and he’s also created remixes for the likes of Moby and Depeche Mode.

POPOF draws on a wide range of influences, something that became apparent when we asked him to choose the tracks that blew his mind. Read on to find out what made his top 10, and why...