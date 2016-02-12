Point Blank Music School's new London building looks so good that you'd never skip a class

Image 1 of 2 One of these chairs could be yours (or, more accurately, it would remain the property of Point Blank but you could sit in it for a bit). Point Blank school Image 2 of 2 Our desks never looked like this. Point Blank school

It's sometimes said that your schooldays are the best of your life, but ours would certainly have been a whole lot better if we'd had access to the kind of facilities that are contained within Point Blank Music School's new London building.

Located in Shoreditch, the jewel in the complex's crown is a 48-channel SSL Duality mixing desk, and there are seven purpose-built teaching studios for music production, sound engineering, DJing, radio and singing classes. And because all work and no play makes Point Blank students dull girls and boys, these rooms are accompanied by a "chill out and collaborative area" known as The Hub.

The building is also noteworthy for containing what we're told is the world's first Ableton Push 2 classroom, while NI's Maschine and Komplete Kontrol hardware also has a place on the curriculum. If you're into DJing, you'll be able to hone your skills using the latest gear from Pioneer.

Among those who'll be able to use the SSL Duality desk will be the students who take Point Blank's flagship Music Production & Sound Engineering Complete Master Diploma, which includes modules such as Remix & Advanced Production and Producing with Pro Tools. The course covers recording, programming and mixing, and also promises to reveal unique industry trade secrets and techniques.

If want to find out more about the Point Blank Diploma courses you can take in London, you can fill in a contact form or call a course advisor on +44 (0)20 7729 4884.