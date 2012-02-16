Pluginboutique: one-stop online plug-in store launched

We've often wondered about the possibility of a one-stop online shop for purchasing, authorising and updating plug-ins, and this appears to have come a step closer to reality with the launch of the Pluginboutique.

Coming from the Loopmasters stable, this already has support from the likes of FXpansion, Ohm Force, Flux, PSP Audioware, D16, Sinevibes, Waves, Sonic Charge and G-Sonique, and if it proves successful, we're guessing that more developers will sign up, too.

Commenting on the launch, Pluginboutique director Matt Pelling said: "With such a fantastic amount of digital music software currently available, we felt we could use our experience and knowledge in this sector to create a great looking website where all the best products could be easily compared, so producers can research, purchase and download the best audio plug-ins for their projects, and start using them immediately".

A further incentive to try the Pluginboutique comes with the news that you'll get a free sample CD from Loopmasters after you've placed your first order. What's more, until the end of March you'll get another sample CD for every £100 you spend.

Find out more and start shopping at the Pluginboutique.