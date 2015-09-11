Plogue releases Alter/Ego, free realtime singing synth plugin

What will your Alter/Ego sound like?

Offering the same workflow as its marvellous chipspeech plugin, Plogue's Alter/Ego is a new voice synthesizer that you can download for free.

Once you've typed in your lyrics, you can then play them from your MIDI keyboard, enabling you to create a synthesized vocal performance.

Said to offer a voice that's "not strictly vintage", the first soundbank for Alter/Ego is known as Daisy (this will also load into chipspeech). Further banks in different styles will be released in due course.

You can download Alter/Ego for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats from the Plogue website.